Please take a moment to try to imagine a different actor or actress playing your favorite character in a TV show or movie. It’s pretty hard, right? Well, Joshua Bassett actually came pretty close to playing Harvey Kinkle in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and we’re shook!

“I started coming out to L.A. when I was about 16,” the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star told Buzzfeed in April 2021. “I was really close to the role in Sabrina the Teenage Witch. It was down to me and Ross Lynch. And he got it; I was super happy for him. But yeah, I was definitely really hoping for that one. There’s a couple others. But that one, I guess, stands out to the one where I was like, I got really close. And I was really excited about it. And it just didn’t work out. But, ultimately, everything worked out.”

In the end, the role went to Ross and the singer became a total Disney+ heartthrob as Ricky on HSMTMTS.

Similar, yet different to Joshua’s story, a bunch of huge celebrities who were offered some pretty major roles in some of our favorite TV shows and movies ended up turning them down for some reason or another. That may sound hard to believe but it’s true! Take JoJo, for example. Did you know the songstress was actually offered the starring role of Hannah Montana in Hannah Montana? Of course, we all know how that ended up, but if she didn’t say no, would we even know Miley Cyrus?! This one might come as a shock, but get this — Lindsay Lohan actually said no to starring in Mean Girls at first because she was initially cast in a different part. It’s safe to say that flick wouldn’t have been the same without her!

