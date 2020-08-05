Fans were pretty ecstatic when Stephenie Meyer, announced that she had a brand new Twilight book in the works, more than 15 years after the first one came out! Yep, the new book, called Midnight Sun, will tell the same story as Twilight, but from Edward’s point of view instead of Bella’s! But wait, how will that change things? What can fans expect? Not to worry, people, because the writer of the series just spilled all the tea on Midnight Sun and how it’s really going to differ from the original story!

“Midnight Sun has a darker tone because it comes from the perspective of someone who knows this romance is doomed before it starts. Bella is very hopeful. She is falling in love for the first time and she never admits to any real obstacles. Edward is also falling in love for the first time, but he is one hundred percent positive that this love story can only end in tragedy,” she explained to Seventeen. “He gets to be hopeful for something like three chapters out of thirty. So, only ten percent happiness versus ninety percent dread.”

For those who forgot, back in 2008, rumors spread that the author was working on the book. The first twelve chapters were seemingly leaked online at the time, which in the end, caused Stephenie to shut down the book. Now, she explained why she decided to revisit the series.

“There were a variety of different pressures influencing me: the fans, my mother, the irritation of an unfinished story,” she said. “Honestly, it was more of a project I felt I should do than one I wanted to do. Writing isn’t always fun and easy. That being said, there was a lot of fulfillment in finally finishing the story, and there were some sections that were very exciting to write.”

One fan even shared some screenshots of excerpts from the new book, and it turns out, Edward spent most of his nights killing spiders in Bella’s room!

If you’ve ever wondered what he does while she sleeps, here it is. He kills spiders. Suddenly, I don’t mind the creeping all that much. pic.twitter.com/O4LQdCCl0r — fran (@galacticidiots) August 4, 2020

When asked if the story changed from the original book she wrote in 2008 to this one, Stephanie added, “The story really couldn’t change. It’s so closely tied to Twilight that there was never much wiggle room in the writing. In some ways that’s good, because despite the time passing, I could never get too far off track.”

The writer concluded with a reminder to her fans. “Remember Breaking Dawn. Remember that this is all going to work out for Edward and that someday, he’s going to be incredibly happy all the time,” she continued. “Try not to think about his side of New Moon (which I will never, never try to write.)”

