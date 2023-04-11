It’s official! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are engaged after more than ​two years together. After the couple announced the happy news ​via Instagram, some of Millie’s Stranger Things costars have started to react to the Netflix stars engagement. Keep reading for their responses to the happy couple.

The lovebirds revealed they were engaged on April 11, 2023, after Millie posted an Instagram photo of Jake hugging her, while she holds up her left hand while wearing a very large engagement ring on her left ring finger. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she wrote as the caption. Jake also posted Instagram photos of the couple, with the caption: “Forever.”

ICYMI, the Netflix actress, 19, and the son of Jon Bon Jovi, 20, have been together since late 2021. Since their relationship began, they often post adorable photos of one another on Instagram, have vacationed together and attended multiple red carpet events, including the season 4 premiere of Stranger Things.

In an autocomplete interview with Wired, Millie answered the question on how she and Jake first met. “We met on Instagram, the [good] old Instagram, and we were friends for a bit, and then … what can I say?”

The two often post for one another’s birthdays, with Jake most recently sharing multiple photos of Millie for her 19th birthday in February 2023. “Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams,” Jake shared via Instagram. “I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core.”

Following the news of their engagement, multiple stars from Stranger Things have started to congratulate Millie and Jake. Noah Schnapp, who is Millie’s best friend, costar and who has already proclaimed that the two lovebirds are his “parents,” was one of the first ST cast members to react to the happy news.

“My best friend is engaged,” he wrote via Instagram Stories, and reshared Millie’s Instagram post.

Noah isn’t the only ST cast member to react, either! Scroll through the gallery to see the rest of the Stranger Things cast’s reactions to Millie and Jake’s engagement.

