Eleven may be known for her tattoo on Stranger Things, but Millie Bobby Brown actually has a few ink designs of her own in real life — and she’s not the only one. A few of the Netflix stars have racked up various tattoos over the years, and we’re breaking them all down.

They may all be dainty designs, but eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Millie has added some tattoos to her body over the years. In fact, the actress even has her signature 011 on her wrist as a permanent reminder of the role that changed her life.

“It was really nice to see Eleven dealing with some of the biggest and realest monsters in the world, like bullying and self-identity,” Millie told Variety in June 2022 of her character growing up onscreen. “These are things I’ve personally been through and I was struggling with. As a 17-year-old girl, you start to gain more autonomy and really try and stand on your own two feet, and this is what Eleven’s trying to do. She is attempting to continue her journey without the male influence in her life. So I think that she has to regress, to go through these things to carry on and put her best foot forward.”

Just like Eleven grows up throughout the show, Millie is growing up in real life — and her tattoos are a reminder of this.

“Being a young girl, people watch you grow up, right? And they’ve almost become invested in your growth and your journey, but they aren’t ready to accept the fact that you’re growing up,” the Enola Holmes star told MTV in March 2021, noting that as her career continues, she “wants to evolve.”

Millie’s costar Finn Wolfhard grew up onscreen just like she did and is going through the same transition. He has also racked up a few tattoos since his start on Stranger Things. While the actor hasn’t spoken publicly about his ink designs, he has joked about tats in the past.

“I am looking to get a tattoo on my face,” the actor told WIRED during a July 2019 interview when asked if he ever wants to get tattoos. “Real answer: I am going to get a tattoo of my brother’s name.”

It’s unclear if his brother’s name is inked on his body, but Finn does appear to have since gotten a few others! Scroll through our gallery to see which Stranger Things stars have gotten tattoos over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.