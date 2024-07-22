If you’re saddened that Stranger Things is coming to an end next year, we may have a new show that could ease some of that pain. That’s right, the same people that are responsible for the hit Netflix series are gearing up for their next project.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen.

What is ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ About?

If you love the spookiness of Stranger Things, then this series may be right for you! The official logline describes the upcoming show as “an atmospheric horror series set at a wedding, following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials. That’s not a spoiler – just read the title…”

The series is being executive produced by the Duffer Bros, who have been credited as the creators of Stranger Things. The identical twin brothers are working alongside Haley Z. Boston, writer of the new series, to bring her script to life.

“We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script. She is a major new talent with a singular voice — her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just… very Haley,” the Duffers said in a statement, per Variety.

When Does ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ Come Out?

It was announced on July 16, 2024 that Netflix greenlit the upcoming series, however, they didn’t mention a release date. Since the Duffer Bros are halfway through production on Stranger Things, and also have a few other projects in the works, we can expect the show to come out sometime in 2025 or 2026.

Who is Starring in ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’?

News of the project is quite fresh, which means many details are sparse. It’s unknown if they have hired any actors or if they’ve even gone through the casting process yet.

The only other confirmed members of the team is Andrea Sperling, who worked on Transparent and Murder at the End of the World. She has also been slated to executive produce on the project as well.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.