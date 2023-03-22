Hold up … Is Stranger Things going to be made into a movie? According to The Sun, talks of a film based on the hit Netflix series are in the works — and one original cast member has already turned it down! Keep reading for everything we know.

Is There a ‘Stranger Things’ Movie In the Works?

According to The Sun, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on the show, has allegedly turned down roughly $12.2 million to star in a Stranger Things movie due to wanting to branch out in her acting career.

While Netflix has yet to confirm a Stranger Things movie is in the works or Millie’s supposed involvement, the Enola Holmes actress told Seventeen that she was ready to “wrap up” her role in the Netflix show, and start a new chapter in her life.

“I’m definitely ready to wrap up,” she told Seventeen in March 2023. “I feel like there’s a lot of the story that’s been told now, and we know of it, it’s been in our lives for a very long time. But I’m very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones. I’m able to create stories myself that are important to me and focus on the bigger picture. But I’m really grateful [for that show].”

Millie also added that she’s currently focused o her education, saying, “With my job being so emotional, it’s really nice to just be able to detach from that and learn about something that’s really interesting for me. I’m really aware of how privileged I am to have the access to education and to learn more about the things that I want to learn about, and then help others in retrieving that education in communities and areas that young people aren’t able to access curriculums. It’s just a circle that keeps giving.”

Reps for Millie and Netflix did not immediately reply to J-14‘s request for comment.

Is There a ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff In the Works?

Matt and Ross Duffer, cocreators of Stranger Things, announced that a spinoff to the beloved show was in the works in May 2022.

“We do have an idea for a spinoff that we’re super excited about … but we haven’t told anyone the idea yet, much less written it,” the Duffer brothers told Variety in May 2022. “We think everyone — including Netflix — will be surprised when they hear the concept, because it’s very, very different. But somehow Finn Wolfhard — who is one crazy smart kid — correctly guessed what it was going to be about. But aside from Finn, no one else knows!”

Plus, a Stranger Things prequel will be made into a play that will debut at the Phoenix Theatre in London in 2023. Titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the show is Netflix’s first ever live stage production, and will follow the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana in 1959, two decades before the events of the show, which is set between 1983 and 1986.

“Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town,” reads an official synopsis. “When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy … and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.”

