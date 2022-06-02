If you’re like us, you already binged Stranger Things season 4, volume 1 and now are left with a lot of questions. With two more episodes still on the way, it’s anyone’s guess what happens next! Luckily for us, fans have been theorizing what could go down in volume 2 and there are quite a lot of plausible fan theories! Warning: Spoilers ahead.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 2 Fan Theories

The next two episodes of Stranger Things will premiere on July 1, 2022, and are set to be some of the longest episodes the show has ever had! Episode 8 goes to 85 minutes and the season finale approaches a whopping two and a half hours long! On top of that, The Duffer Brothers (co-creators of the show) announced that the series will only have one more season following this one, marking the fifth as the very last.

“During the six-month pandemic hiatus, we outlined Season 5 and pitched it to Netflix,” the Duffers jointly told Variety in 2022. “Everyone there had also been present when we first pitched the show in 2015. While we were strangers then, we were now friends, and there were a lot of tears when it was over. It’s just been an extraordinary journey for all of us, and while it’s hard to believe that we’re approaching the end, we feel incredibly lucky to have such amazing partners.”

They also added, “the gap should be quite a bit shorter this time, due to the fact that we already have an initial outline, and we can’t imagine there will be another six-month forced hiatus.” Thank god, since the time between seasons 3 and 4 was a whole 3 years!

After the announcement of the final season, some cast members were not quite ready to let go. Noah Schnapp, who plays Will, said that the cast found out on the last day of filming season 4 of the show’s upcoming end. “That was even like on our last day of shooting on Season 4. I remember, I was going up to Millie [Bobby Brown], and I was like, ‘Are you crying? Are you gonna cry? Are you crying or upset?’ And she’s like, ‘No, no, we’re not talking about it yet. There’s still seven more hours. It’s not over yet,'” Noah told Variety.

“And as soon as it was 4 a.m. and they said, ‘That’s a wrap,’ Noah and I were like [miming fake sobbing with Noah], like those cartoons with tears coming out of their eyes,” Millie told Variety. “So we are choosing not to speak of it. Ask other cast members who are ready to accept it.” LOL!

Scroll through our gallery for all of the fan theories for Stranger Things season 4, volume 2.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.