The story continues! Netflix released a first look at the second part of Stranger Things season 4 on Thursday, June 9, and there’s a lot to unpack!

The 30-second-long teaser promised that “it’s over” for Eleven as she and her friends continue their quest to defeat Vecna. “You’re not ready for what’s coming next,” the streaming service told followers when sharing the teaser trailer on Instagram.

“The kids are now not kids anymore. They are in high school,” the show’s co-creator Ross Duffer explained during Netflix’s Geeked Week, per Deadline. “Suddenly that opened up a lot of doors for us. We can put them in danger that is really scary.”

As for what’s next? The cast stayed pretty tight-lipped. However, Gaten Matarazzo promised that his character, Dustin, has a goal to “feel a little more confident” as the kids continue their journey into high school. The actor added, “He’s put more emphasis on his look. I think it’s just a general confidence search, maybe motivated by his friendship with Steve.”

The first few episodes of Stranger Things season 4 were released on May 27, with the final two episodes set to premiere on July 1.

“The final episode has more FX shots than the entirety of Season 3,” co-creator Matt Duffer told Empire ahead of the premiere. Ross added, “There’s an hour-long chunk in the final episode that just doesn’t stop. It’s the most complicated thing we’ve ever attempted to do. [It’s] all tension and dread, with a run-time that would be long even for a movie. Then – well, everything goes to hell.”

Speaking of going to hell, fans are speculating that a major character is going to die in the upcoming episodes. Stranger Things fans are bracing themselves for the possibility that they’re going to say goodbye to Steve (Joe Keery). “I’m sorry but the way they are making Steve so likable and trying to heighten the complexities of his bond/attraction with Nancy this season feels like it’s a setup to k*ll him off. I really wouldn’t be surprised if he goes in the next chapter,” one Twitter user shared.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t a hint about Steve’s fate in the volume 2 teaser trailer! Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown.

