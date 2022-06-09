What are the Stranger Things cast’s real zodiac signs? We’re so glad you asked!

You would be surprised to discover that a lot of the astrology signs of the cast of Stranger Things creepily match the characters that they play on the show! Take Gaten Matarazzo‘s character of Dustin Henderson for instance: on the show he’s smart, resourceful and analytical. Gaten was born on September 9, making him a Virgo, who are known to have those very traits!

‘And that’s not all! Sadie Sink, who plays Max Mayfield, a fiesty and brave friend that will stop at nothing to protect those she loves. That’s literally a perfect description of Sadie’s own zodiac sign of Aries! She has even mentioned that playing Max has made her feel more confident in herself. “Confidence is something that always goes up and down. There are times when you’re feeling really confident and other times where you’re a little more insecure,” she told Glamour in June 2022.

“For me, playing Max, who is such an outspoken and bold character, has really helped build my own confidence up,” she explained. “Throughout middle school and high school, I don’t think there was ever a moment where I wasn’t doubting myself or feeling insecure and just trying to find myself. You really have to get past those teenage years before you get there.”

One thing that always helped her along the way, however, was acting. “Being on set is when I feel the most empowered,” says Sadie. “Doing what I have loved since I was six years old is where I feel my best.”

Other cast members’ zodiac signs who freakily match their characters are real-life couple Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer. Charlie is an Aquarius, who are known to be a bit eccentric, introverted and creative. Doesn’t that pretty much describe his character of Jonathan Byers to a tee?!

And then there’s Natalia, whose character of Nancy Wheeler is smart, determined and will literally stop at nothing until she finds answers. Get this: Natalia’s astrology sign is Capricorn, who are known for their determination, persistence and ambition. Isn’t it getting creepy at this point?

