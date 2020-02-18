Fans have been speculating about Will Byers’ sexuality in Stranger Things for a while now, and the actor behind the role, Noah Schnapp, has finally addressed speculation that his character is gay.

“There’s nothing set in stone — some people perceive it as Will could be gay, asexual or whatever,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly. “How I see it, he was stuck in the Upside Down, and he was away for so long that all of his friends started growing up while he was in this other world. When he came back, everyone was all grown up, and he was still a little kid who still wanted to do little kid things like play [Dungeons & Dragons]. He wasn’t ready to face this maturity and get into relationships. So, I think that’s what Will is going through right now.”

For those who missed it, Will felt left out during Season 3 when all three of his best friends got girlfriends and he didn’t. He wanted to play Dungeons & Dragons, but Mike Wheeler and Lucas Sinclair were too busy dealing with their girl problems. They got into a heated exchange, and Mike snapped, “It’s not my fault you don’t like girls!”

Previously, the 15-year-old told The Wrap, “I kind of just interpret it like he’s not ready to grow up and he doesn’t really want to move on to dating and relationships yet. He still wants to be a kid and play in the basement like he did in old times.”

He also wrote on Instagram in a now-deleted post, “For me, Will being gay or not is besides the point. Stranger Things is a show about a bunch of kids who are outsiders and find each other because they have been bullied in some way or are different. Does being sensitive, or a loner, or a teenager who likes photography, or a girl with red hair and big glasses, make you gay?”

