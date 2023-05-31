Stray Kids, everywhere and around the world! Are you ready for the K-pop group’s upcoming 2023 comeback?! Because we’re not! Keep reading for details on their full-length album 5-Star, their single “S-Class” and more.

Who Are Stray Kids?

ICYMI, Stray Kids debuted in 2018 with their song “District 9” under the South Korean music agency, JYP Entertainment. Originally, a nine-member group, Stray Kids includes members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N., and former member Woojin.

One thing about Stray Kids is that they’re going to write their own music! A rarity in K-pop, the boys produce nearly all of their songs. What’s even more, members Bang Chan, Han and Changbin have created their own music production group called 3RACHA, which is where they write their own music without outside collaborators.

“We connect through our lyrics,” Han told Teen Vogue in September 2022. “It’s a personal connection that allows me to mature and also be comforted. Music is the only way I can show myself.”

It’s similar for Changbin, who referred to his lyrics as a diary. “I’m not a very expressive person,” the rapper told the outlet. “I don’t share a lot about myself, but music is like a channel that unravels these stories within me.” He thinks of these stories as intangible threads that tie his inner thoughts to whomever is listening. On stage, that feeling is magnified.”

“This is the reason why Stay [their fans] like us,” Han added, “and the reason why Stray Kids and Stay can become closer.”

When Does Stray Kids ‘5-Star’ Album Come Out?

5-Star will be the boy band’s third full length album, dropping on June 2, 2023.

Prior to the album’s release, the boys broke K-pop records! The album achieved 4.93 million stock preorders just three days before the album’s release — the largest amount any K-pop act has achieved so far.

Stray Kids most recent album was 2022’s MAXIDENT, a mini-EP which included 8 tracks — one being “CASE 143,” serving as the group’s first “love” song.

“We do have love songs in other tracks from our previous albums, but they were a bit more subtle,” Changbin said during a press conference following the album’s release. “So this time we wanted to create a large-scale love song that has choreography and comes with a performance. People say that Stray Kids reminds them of a powerful energy, and this was a challenge for us — how we were going to mix that energy with the concept of love. I think Stray Kids’ love songs stand out in the fact that they tend to be direct.”

