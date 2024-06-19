Stray Kids are back — and they’ve already ATE. The K-pop boy group is returning with a mini-album this year, months after the release of ROCK-STAR. Keep reading for everything we know about ATE, including release date, tracklist and more.

When Does Stray Kids ‘ATE’ Album Come Out?

Stray Kids will be releasing ATE on July 19 at 1pm KST or midnight EST.

Alongside JYP Entertainment’s comeback announcement was a hilarious trailer featuring the eight-piece group parodying a commercial for a fortune cookie named after their mini-album, promising good luck.

The forthcoming release of ATE will mark Stray Kids’ first record since they released the mini-album ROCK-STAR in November 2023. Last month, they released their first English single “Lose My Breath,” which featured American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth.

The boys recently made history at the 2024 Met Gala, becoming the first K-pop group to attend fashion’s biggest night. There, they also teased an upcoming world tour! Well, at least their designer Tommy Hilfiger did.

“They are as modern as you can get. They are modern prep, and they are global superstars,” Tommy told Vogue alongside the members at the gala. “They are a K-Pop band from Korea and they’re embarking upon a 40-city tour, and they pack stadiums with 80 thousand people. And they have a wild fanbase all over the world.”

Who Are Stray Kids?

ICYMI, Stray Kids debuted in 2018 with their song “District 9” under South Korean music agency, JYP Entertainment. Originally, a nine-member group, Stray Kids includes members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N, and former member Woojin.

The boy group is best known for their addictive choreography, tight-knit friendship and of course, their original songwriting. In fact, almost all of their songs are a collaboration with the K-pop members and producers under their music label. What’s even more, members Bang Chan, Han and Changbin have created their own music group called 3RACHA, which is where they write their own music without outside collaborators.

The trio released their first mixtape in 2017, dropping it on Soundcloud, which Bang Chan, who is also the leader of Stray Kids, described during an interview with Paper Magazine. “We were talking about how we grew up and what we’ve been through, how passionate we are about our work, and how that really represents 3RACHA,” he shared in October 2022.

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Stray Kids’ upcoming album, ATE.

