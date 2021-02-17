Closer than ever! The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Suite Life on Deck stars still stay in touch years after the Disney Channel shows came to an end.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse — along with costars Ashley Tisdale, Brenda Song, Debby Ryan and more — said goodbye to the fan-favorite series and its eventual spinoff in 2011. When it comes to getting the cast back together for a new iteration of the iconic show, both boys have turned down the idea of a reboot.

“I’m asked all the time if Dylan and I are going to do a Suite Life reboot, and I go, ‘No, absolutely not,'” Cole said during a January 2021 interview on the Drew Barrymore Show. Months prior, in October 2020, Dylan agreed. “I don’t think that we will [bring the show back],” he told iHollywood TV. “There’s a lot of different reasons, but primarily because that was a chapter of both of our separate lives or together life that was just a role at the time.” Even though there’s no reboot in the works, the twins are still friendly with their former cast members. In fact, they’ve had a bunch of cast reunions over the years! Scroll through our gallery to see pics of the Suite Life cast together again, and get ready to bring on the nostalgia.

