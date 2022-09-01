There’s no doubt about it, Suite Life of Zack and Cody was one of Disney Channel’s most iconic TV shows! Starring Cole and Dylan Sprouse, the series — and its eventual spinoff Suite Life on Deck — aired on the network from 2005 to 2011. With two shows and more than 10 years between them, the twins were Disney Channel royalty. However, they’re not looking to reprise their roles any time soon.

“We’re totally not averse to working together again,” Dylan told Variety in August 2019 about sharing the screen with his brother. “I don’t think we’ll be working as twins ever again, like cast in a role. But I think we both would be fine working together, whatever that means.”

Cole, for his part, has agreed. But he also made it clear that there are no Suite Life reboots in the works.

“Reboots are a tricky thing, you know? The original shows, when they become successful, sit within this golden little plate of nostalgia, and when you modernize it and go back to it, it has the potential to really disenfranchise the original fan base. So it’s a very, very touchy thing,” the Riverdale star shared on theDrew Barrymore Show in January 2021. “I’m asked all the time if Dylan and I are going to do a Suite Life reboot, and I go, ‘No, absolutely not.’”

While the twins aren’t down, their former costar Brenda Song, who played London Tipton, would love to bring the heiress back to life.

“How could you say no?” she gushed to Elite Daily in November 2019. “It would be fun. It would depend on what it is, but I think it would be so much fun.”

The actress added, “I would love to see what London Tipton is doing in 2019 … There are times when people ask: ‘Where would London be right now?’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t even know.’ Which is actually really kind of fun. I think that would be a fun route to take.”

Despite their differing takes on bringing the the show back, the Suite Life stars are still close in real life and often share photos of their sweet reunions together. They’ve also spilled some tea on what went down on set over the years. Scroll through our gallery to uncover Suite Life behind-the-scenes secrets.

