Off to college we go! Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs headed into the modern world when Sydney White premiered in September 2007 starring Amanda Bynes.

The Nickelodeon alum starred as the title character who goes heads to college in order to join her late mom’s sorority. Once arriving at school, Sydney is quick to make friends with another hopeful sorority girl, Demetria Hotchkiss (Crystal Hunt) and catches the eye of campus hottie Tyler Prince (Matt Long). After the sorority’s president, Rachel Witchburn (Sara Paxton), kicks Sydney out of their house, she’s forced to move into a house on campus with seven of the school’s biggest outcasts — aptly named the “seven dorks.”

Each of the “seven dorks” embodies a persona similar to the original seven dwarfs — Dopey, Doc, Bashful, Sneezy, Happy, Grumpy and Sleepy.

As the movie continues, more obvious references to the classic fairy tale are made. In order to overturn Rachel as “queen” of the school, Sydney decides to run against her for student council president. While Sydnee doesn’t bite into a poisonous apple like in the original Snow White, a virus called “The Poison Apple” attacks her computer and renders it unusable. After working all night to get her assignment back, she almost misses the student council debates, but Sydney’s love interest, Tyler, wakes her just in time with a kiss. In the end, Sydney wins the election and Rachel is dethroned.

“I really liked the fact that to movie was Snow White, but retold in a modern setting,” Sara said during an interview from January 2008. “I was always a fan of the classic, fairy tales, so I liked that. I also was attracted to the project because of the challenge of playing the villain.”

The Aquamarine star continued, “I’d have to say, playing the bad guy is more fun, but the downside is, everyone thinks you really are that mean! I like doing anything that challenges me, so for Sydney White, playing the wicked witch was a fun challenge.”

At the time, the actress also reflected on filming her favorite moment in the movie.

“There was one scene where I was making all the pledges go through ‘initiation’ and I was quizzing Amanda’s character Sydney on the sorority history. When she gets the answer wrong my character is supposed to spray her with water,” Sara recalled. “Well, Amanda asked me and the two other girls with water guns not to spray her in the face. When the camera started rolling my gun went berserk and I accidentally got her face. I felt so bad! But then after her initial shock she started laughing, then we all laughed.”

This fan-favorite teen flick will go down in history! Scroll through our gallery to see what the cast is up to now.

