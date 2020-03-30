J-14 just stopped by the set of Sydney to the Max, where the cast went head to head in an epic competition. Jackson Dollinger and Christian J. Simon took turns doing their best impressions of the various Disney Channel characters, while the other had to guess who they were impersonating! They took on fan favorites like Raven Baxter, Teddy Duncan and more, and naturally, the results were hilarious. Make sure to watch the video above.

New episodes of Sydney to the Max premiere Friday nights at 8 P.M. EST/PST on Disney Channel.

