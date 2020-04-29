Ava Michelle and Luke Eisner from the Netflix movie Tall Girl have been staying home in quarantine like the rest of the nation, and they caught up with J-14 via video chat to discuss about how they’re staying busy during this time of social distancing. Plus, they’ve got some VERY exciting news — Luke has new music coming out with Gus Ross (the two together are known as VOILÀ) on May 1! And get this — Ava has even produced music with the duo. Make sure to watch the video above.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.