When it came to filming a reality show, Tana Mongeau had no choice but to bare her entire life for the camera. The YouTube star recently chatted exclusively to J-14 about being “vulnerable” while filming her MTV series No Filter: Tana Turns 21.

For those who missed it, in July 2019, the social media star teamed up with the TV network and launched a reality show on YouTube. The eight-episode first season followed Tana as she navigated her whirlwind rise to fame online. Each installment showed the blonde beauty in her daily life as she filmed vlogs, kicked off her relationship with Jake Paul and counted down the days until turning 21.

The inaugural season even included a December 2019 Christmas special which gave fans a front-row seat to her personal life and family struggles, which Tana has been super open about throughout her career.

Now, Tana has finished filming No Filter‘s second season and is gearing up for its return to MTV in 2020. The new episodes, the internet star has said, will not only continue to show her crazy life as an adult in the spotlight, but will introduce new themes too. The 21-year-old is set to discuss her friendships, family life, mental health and business ventures.

Tana admitted that although at times she couldn’t believe what was being filmed, the show became “something so amazing”

“There were definitely moments where we would finish shooting a scene kind of. And I would just be like, ‘Holy f**k, I really just like said that out loud on my show.’ But I want it to be like that,” she said. “I don’t know, I think when filming a reality show, you definitely sign up for showing the world vulnerable parts of your life and all that can be challenging.”

All in all, Tana is “very excited for people to see” the show when the second season finally premieres.

