She’s not holding back! Tana Mongeau threw some major shade at Jake Paul‘s recent FBI raid in a TikTok video uploaded on Thursday, September 17.

“We know we’re late but I couldn’t not post this,” the YouTuber, 22, captioned the clip, which showed her and her ex, 23, taking part in the “It’s for Me” challenge. This particular challenge pits friends, or in this case exes, against each other as they name things they don’t like about the other person.

“It’s the past tweets for me,” Jake said to Tana. She responded, “It’s the current tweets for me.”

The internet stars continued to go back and forth while friends in the background responded with laughs. Finally, Tana put an end to the video by saying, “It’s the mystery of the FBI raiding your house for me.”

Before walking out of frame, Jake hit back with, “I didn’t do s–t.”

News first hit the web that Jake‘s California home was being searched by the FBI in an early morning raid on August 5. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that a search warrant was issued to search the Team 10 house, and following the raid, sources told the Los Angeles Times that multiple firearms were found. A video showed law enforcement agents carrying guns off the property and securing them inside a police vehicle outside the home.

“The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation. The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned,” an FBI representative said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times at the time.

A week after the incident, Jake uploaded a since-deleted YouTube video and slammed “absurd” rumors about the raid.

“Just to clarify things and set the record straight, the FBI raid is entirely related to the Arizona looting situation that happened,” he said on August 13, referring to a separate incident where a video of Jake allegedly looting during the George Floyd protests went viral. “It’s an investigation. There are rumors about it having to do with so many other things that have nothing to do with me or my character and the s–t that people are making up is absolutely absurd.”

He continued, “That being said, when I become aware of someone around me who is doing malicious things they are immediately cut out of my life. I don’t put up with bulls–t, I don’t surround myself with bad people. If someone does something bad, they will be removed from my life.”

Jake and Tana first started their whirlwind relationship in April 2019. They held a wedding ceremony in July 2019 and later confirmed that they were not legally married. The pair announced their split in January.

