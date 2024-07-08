The buzz around a live-action Tangled movie has been swirling for years, turning fans of the beloved animated classic into virtual casting directors. With everyone weighing in on who should play Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the (yet-to-be-confirmed) adaptation, J-14 thought to put your ideas to paper — or, screen. Take our poll below on which celebrities you think should play who in Tangled.

In case you need a refresher, Tangled enchanted audiences in 2010 with Mandy Moore as the spirited Rapunzel and Zachary Levi as the charming Flynn Rider. Fast forward to August 2023, and the rumor mill went into overdrive with reports hinting that casting discussions might finally be underway.

TheDisneyInsider first teased the possibility of a live-action remake back in February 2020, setting off a whirlwind of speculation and fan casting across social media. From Milo Manheim and Donald Glover as potential Flynn Riders to Florence Pugh, Sabrina Carpenter and Avantika topping the wish list for Rapunzel, the internet hasn’t stopped buzzing with excitement. Join us as we dream up our ideal lineup for the eagerly anticipated Tangled adaptation!

Speaking to Bustle in June 2024, Mandy herself revealed that if she had the power to cast an actress in the role of Rapunzel, she would pick Sabrina.

“I could see her with 50 feet of hair or something,” she said. “She looks like a Disney princess in real life.”

Mandy went on to add that she could potentially play the role of Mother Gothel in the film, before pitching a song that she and Sabrina could sing together.

She added: “Maybe I could be Rapunzel’s mom. Let’s have a real mother-daughter duet, and have someone write an original song so we can talk about our differences and how hard it is to be a young person in this world.”

Mandy’s not the only one who wants to see Sabrina in the role. For Halloween in 2023, Sabrina dressed up as Tangled’s version of Rapunzel and the internet went into overdrive with their fan casting suggestions.

So, who do you think should play Rapunzel and Flynn Ryder? Let your voices be heard, and take the poll below:

