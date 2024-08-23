Tate McRae’s Madison Square Garden concert in New York City on August 22 was full of delightful surprises for her fans! The biggest highlights? A sweet duet with her boyfriend, The Kid Laroi, and the debut of a brand new song!

When Laroi, whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, joined Tate on stage, he greeted her with a big hug and a kiss that had the crowd cheering.

They performed a heartfelt, acoustic version of his hit “Without You,” marking their very first duet together. The couple sat side by side on some steps, singing, “You cut out a piece of me, and now I bleed internally/ Left here without you,” and it was clear their chemistry was electric.

Laroi shared this adorable moment on TikTok, adding a red heart emoji and tagging Tate in his post.

But that’s not all! During the concert, which is part of Tate’s Think Later World Tour, she also premiered a brand new track. She posted a clip on TikTok of herself dancing to the song’s outro, with confetti falling all around. “Premiered a new song at my headline sold-out MSG show,” she wrote over the video.

Tate also gave fans a sneak peek of another unreleased track, dancing with her friends to the catchy tune. “It’s okay, I’m okay, I don’t really gotta say, it’s okay,” she sings. Her friend Olivia Rodrigo couldn’t help but comment, “so good.”

This teaser comes nearly nine months after her album Think Later debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. With several months still left on her tour, Tate is set to keep the excitement going through November.

As for Tate and The Kid Laroi, dating rumors first bubbled up when they were spotted having dinner in Los Angeles in January 2024, shortly after a vacation in Mexico. The pair confirmed their relationship when Laroi mentioned it during a show in Ireland, playfully urging the crowd to sing loudly so he wouldn’t look lame in front of Tate. The video showed Tate giggling backstage, clearly enjoying the moment.

We’re totally here for this pop star power couple!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.