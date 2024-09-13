Tate McRae really just did that, and now *we’re* not OK! The pop singer released her music video for “It’s OK I’m OK,” and boy, did she bare it all.

The video, posted on Thursday, September 12, has Tate strutting around a city, getting arrested and dancing on top of a car in true pop star girlie fashion.

In fact, the entire video feels like an homage to iconic pop stars — with fans spotting nods to pop royalty such as Britney Spears’ “I Wanna Go” and “Womanizer,” plus The Pussycat Dolls’ “When I Grow Up.” There’s even a jaw-dropping scene where Tate gets arrested while rocking nothing but her birthday suit and belting out tunes.

The music video comes a day after attending the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, where Tate once again referenced Britney. Wearing a black high neck long sleeve lace mini dress by Roberto Cavalli, the revealing outfit immediately reminded Spears’ fans of a look the “Toxic” singer wore at the 2001 MTV VMAs — the award show when she famously appeared on stage massive yellow snake around her shoulders.

Thanks to her impressive choreography during performances and catchy tunes, Tate is often compared to Britney — which she told People Magazine in 2023, was “obviously an honor.”

“I mean, Britney’s the queen. People are going to compare newer artists to things that have happened in the past, so obviously it’s very cool to hear comments like that,” she added.

At the time, Tate also shared that her music video for “Exes” took inspiration from “the greats, like Britney and Christina [Aguilera].”

In November 2024, Tate will be hitting the road for tour again, and this time she’s crossing the pond to tour Australia and New Zealand, presumably with her beau, The Kid Laroi. Dating rumors between the two first flared up earlier this year after they posted some adorable selfies. Laroi even gave a shout-out to Tate during a show in Dublin, saying, “I need everybody in here to sing this as loud as they can because my girlfriend’s here tonight and I don’t want to look lame.”

One clever fan even snagged a video of Tate giggling off to the side while Laroi tried to rally the crowd. Laroi joked, “If you guys don’t sing this really loud, it’s going to embarrass me.”

But it wasn’t until July that they decided to make their romance Instagram official. They were spotted packing on the PDA while sitting next to each other at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

