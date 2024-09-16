Following the release of Tate McRae‘s streamy music video for “It’s OK I’m OK,” everyone’s wondering one thing: what the heck is the pop star’s workout routine?

Keep reading to find out Tate’s exercise routine.

What Is Tate McRae’s Workout Routine?

During an April 2024 interview with Women’s Health, Tate revealed her fitness regiment while preparing for her world tour in support of her album, Think Later.

Preparing by rehearsing seven to eight hours a day, her routine features a combination of treadmill workouts, strength training, and dance—a discipline she has been perfecting since she was six years old.

“Each morning, I wake up, make breakfast, and then work out around 9 a.m.,” Tate told WH. “I try to finish my workout by 10:30 a.m., then aim to take a few quiet moments in the sauna or ice bath.”

Afterward, it’s rehearsal time in the afternoon that usually begins with a vocal warm up.

“Then, I bounce back and forth between learning choreography and practicing singing,” she explained. “The most rewarding part is when all the pieces ultimately come together.”

What Is Her Gym Routine?

At the time, Tate spent most of her days rehearsing choreography in the studio and hitting the gym when she can.

“I like to do weights and cardio with my trainer,” she said. Since performing on stage can be physically demanding, workouts are essential for maintaining her stamina. “You have to make sure that you’re learning how to breathe from your diaphragm and [keeping] your cardio up, which is sometimes difficult on tour.”

The “Greedy” singer also revealed she likes to switch up her workout routine at the gym “each day.”

“Some days I’m focused on weight training with my trainer, and other times I am working on my cardio on the treadmill at home! It’s a careful balance as I try to build my stamina for tour.”

What Is Her Diet?

In addition to working out, Tate says “eating clean” has helped her stay healthy and energized. Also, water, water, water!

“When you’re in rehearsal for seven, eight hours a day, you can forget that your body needs water and is dehydrated,” she tells WH. “I also feel like I get so dehydrated when I’m traveling, and it’s the worst place to be in as a singer when your throat gets dry!”

Her preference is Essentia Hydroboost, which contains B-complex vitamins and 400 mg of electrolytes.

