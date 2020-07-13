It’s over, you guys. Tayler Holder just set the record straight and, no, he’s not dating Sommer Ray. On Friday, July 10, the TikTok star took to Twitter and told followers that he was “single” after being spotted out with fellow internet star Charly Jordan.

“I hate the fact of how I have to address my [personal] life on the internet. And tell everyone my every movement, but I am single. And I am [allowed] to have friends,” the 22-year-old wrote.

For those who missed it, speculation started spreading that the influencers had entered into a relationship after they posted some flirty videos and pics together on social media in June. Then, Bryce Hall seemingly gave fans the the confirmation they were waiting for during a TikTok Live! While chatting with fans, he read a question that said, “Are Tayler and Sommer Ray dating?”

“I wish I could tell you the answer,” he replied. “It looks like they are. They’re definitely feeling all up on each other’s faces and stuff.”

His answer was quickly recorded by fans and reposted to the Instagram account TikTokRoom. But things must have turned sour, because on June 11, 2020, fans noticed that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Then, rumors first started swirling that these two were back together after a video of them hanging out hit the web days later. The influencers were spotted side by side, and fans were pretty confused about the entire thing. Now, it looks like they might be over for good.

After that, a video of Charly and Tayler hanging out together hit the web, and fans were quick to notice that Sommer unfollowed them both on Instagram. She then took to Twitter and wrote, “Girl code doesn’t exist to some b***hes, I swear.”

Once he addressed the drama and told fans he was single, Tayler said there was “no bad blood with anyone,” and asked followers to stop sending hate.

“I don’t want anyone hating or making mean comments to Sommer or anyone! Please just give everyone their space,” Tayler wrote on Twitter.

A few days later, on Sunday, July 12, he added, “So sorry I’ve been a little inactive the last two days, been going through some personal stuff, but I’m back tomorrow I promise.”

It’s unclear whether or not Tayler was referring to his apparent breakup. Sommer has not publicly addressed their split.

