On Monday, June 1, while attending a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles, YouTuber Taylor Caniff took to Twitter and called out “privileged” TikTok star Chase Hudson for not using his platform to speak out against racial injustice and police brutality following the murder of George Floyd.

For those who missed it, Taylor, along with many other celebrities, have taken to the streets to protest George’s tragic death. The 46-year-old, unarmed black man passed away in Minneapolis, MN, on May 25, after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. The white officer — Derek Chauvin — did not move even as George repeatedly said “I can’t breathe,” as heard in a video captured by bystanders. The officer has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Now, the former Vine star is calling out influencers, including Chase, who are not supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

“SPEAK UP, OR IM CALLING OUT YOUR LEGS @xlilhuddy YOU’RE 2 MILES AWAY FROM THIS PROTEST COME SPEAK UP IF YOU CARE,” the 24-year-old captioned a video of himself at a protest.

In another tweet, Taylor referred to the Hype House member as a “top white privileged influencer.”

“I don’t CARE judge me it takes all of us,” he wrote. “I’m not picking on anybody, but I will use my voice.”

According to TikTok Room, in an alleged, since-deleted tweet, Taylor also slammed Chase for “enjoying his amazing new pool” and not “speaking on this situation at hand.”

Although Chase has not publicly addressed Taylor’s comments, he did take to Instagram Stories and speak out about the Black Lives Matter movement. According to a video that was screenrecorded and reposted to TikTok Room, the 18-year-old said he wanted “to do a charity shoot for Black Lives Matter, but that is a conversation with TikTok that we have not had yet.”

