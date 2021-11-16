Gearing up to tie the knot! Taylor Lautner and fiancée Tay Dome are about to spend forever together.

The couple announced their engagement in November 2021 with a series of romantic Instagram posts. In the photos, the Twilight star was down on one knee surrounded by rose petals and a neon sign that read, “Lautner.”

“And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” he captioned the post. Tay, for her part, shared the same photos alongside a caption that read, “My absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”

In a second Instagram post, the Abduction star showed off his fiancée’s engagement ring.

“Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome You love me unconditionally,” Taylor wrote. “You don’t put up with my [poop emoji]. You calm me when I’m anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve brought to my life. I love you forever.”

While the couple’s famous friends congratulated them in the comments section, Taylor’s sister, Makena Moore (née Lautner), looked back at the beginning of her brother’s relationship.

“Not to toot my own horn or anything, but i’m feeling tooty,” she joked in an Instagram post. “Think I picked out a good one for my brother.”

Makena continued, “@taydome the moment I met you at a little church in Nashville, I knew that I had to introduce you to my brother. You two couldn’t be more perfect for each other. The way that you guys compliment each other genuinely blows me away. I CANNOT believe that I gain a sister and best friend for life. Cheers to the happy couple.”

Taylor and Tay first sparked dating rumors in September 2018 when they were spotted attending a wedding together. Nearly one month later, they went Instagram official with matching Halloween costumes. Since then, the couple has been showcasing their love all over social media. Not only have they packed on the PDA in various posts, but Taylor even showed some major support for his lady when she graduated nursing school in December 2019.

“This angel just graduated Nursing School and I couldn’t be more proud,” the actor wrote at the time. “I’ve seen the ups and downs, the tears and joy the last two years has brought you and I truly do not know how you do it. You have the worlds largest heart and I’m so thankful to have you in my life.”

