Are you “…Ready For It?” Because we’re not — Taylor Swift is dipping her toes into acting once again! Back in June, it was announced that the singer would be starring in director David O’Russell‘s next big project — now, the title of the film has finally been revealed, and so has a first look at the movie!

The film is called Amsterdam, and has an endless cast of huge Hollywood names including Chris Rock, Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldaña, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers and Michael Shannon — and that’s not even the entire roster!

While most of the movie has been kept hush-hush, the trailer was shown to audiences at CinemaCon in April 2022, which is a yearly convention for Hollywood studios. Film executives have already described Amsterdam as a “crime epic.”

The “Blank Space” singer appears at the end of the trailer in a veil and black dress, crying over a casket with Chris Rock and Christian Bale by her side. “You have a dead white man in the box,” Chris tells Christian. “Who do you think is going to get in trouble for that? The Black guy.”

Set in the 1930s, the movie follows three friends (Margot, Christian and John David Washington) who witness a murder, become suspects themselves and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. The film also created huge movie buzz just over the director himself, O’Russell, whose past projects are American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook.

The “You Belong With Me” singer has previously starred in a handful of other films, like the 2010 rom-com Valentine’s Day, 2014’s The Giver, and 2019’s musical movie Cats. Amsterdam is sure to mark a new chapter for the singer though, as it’s a high-profile drama with an endlessly impressive cast.

If you’re just as excited as we are and can’t wait to see Taylor on the big screen once again, don’t worry! The movie will be released on November 4, 2022 — Swifties, write it on a blank space in your calendar!

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Taylor Swift’s new movie, Amsterdam.

