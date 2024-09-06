Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are back in the headlines, but this time it’s not for their usual football antics. At the Chiefs vs. Ravens game on Thursday, September 5, the two friends were noticeably apart, each in their own suite.

This is quite a departure from the previous season when they were frequently seen together, cheering, hugging and sharing their football passion. Their public outings in New York City and shared social media moments had fans thinking their bond was rock solid. The sudden change in their game day seating arrangement has left many wondering what’s going on, especially since they haven’t been spotted together since February. Keep reading for everything we know.

What Did Brittany Mahomes Do?

Brittany stirred the pot on social media when she “liked” a post from August 13 that was decidedly pro-Donald Trump and highlighted the “2024 GOP platform.” The former Commander in Chief even thanked Brittany on his Truth Social platform for her support.

The reaction wasn’t all positive, leading Brittany to address the backlash on her Instagram Stories.

She wrote, “I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

While Taylor has yet to weigh in on this latest development, she has been vocal in the past about her disdain for Trump.

In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, Taylor remarked, “We’re a democracy – at least, we’re supposed to be – where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate,” she said. “I really think that [Donald] thinks this is an autocracy.”

Additionally, her hit single “You Need to Calm Down” is also thought to have been inspired by her feelings towards Trump.

Are Taylor and Brittany Still Friends?

The current status of Taylor and Brittany’s friendship remains a mystery, as neither has commented publicly. However, it’s worth noting that just earlier this year, Brittany was defending Taylor from online trolls who criticized her for her game day appearances.

Brittany reshared a post that said: “If you’re screaming at Taylor Swift saying she ruined [football], you’re just a loser,” which she wrote via her Instagram Stories, “Let. Them. Know.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.