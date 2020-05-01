Ever since news hit the web that Gigi Hadid was expecting her first baby with Zayn Malik, fans have been left wondering — what do her friends think? Are they supportive? Well, according to Us Weekly, her BFF Taylor Swift is a big fan of the relationship, and she couldn’t be happier for the pair!

A source told the outlet that the 30-year-old “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress totally “approves” of the couple. As for Zayn, the feeling is mutual!

“Zayn likes Taylor and always has,” the insider explained. “He respects her a lot as a musical artist.”

For those who forgot, the blonde beauty and the former One Direction member actually teamed up for their hit song, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” back in 2017. Plus, the magazine reported that Taylor’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, is a supporter of the “Pillowtalk” crooner too!

“Zayn gets along with Joe,” the source continued. “They connect over the fact that they’re both British.”

As fans know, Gigi confirmed that she was pregnant on April 30, 2020. It’s been reported that the 25-year-old is 20-weeks along and that she’s having a girl.

“Obviously, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” the model said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Prepare for some cuteness overload, you guys, because according to Life & Style, the 27-year-old singer is treating his pregnant girlfriend “like a princess” while she’s carrying their baby!

“[He’s] constantly asking her if she’s OK and running around after her,” an insider divulged. “Finding out that he’s going to be a dad has put a smile back on Zayn’s face. He has a more positive outlook on life and really pulled himself together.”

“They can’t wait to become parents,” another source told them. How sweet?!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.