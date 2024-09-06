Move over, football fans — MVP player Taylor Swift is back for the 24/25 season! Since the start of her blossoming romance with NFL star Travis Kelce, the Eras Tour singer has become quite the fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games. Her love for the game, and perhaps even more for Travis, has been on full display, and it’s been nothing short of adorable.

Their “Love Story” all began in July 2023, when Travis, already a fan of Taylor’s music, found himself even more smitten after attending an Eras Tour concert. He was so taken by the performance that he shared his feelings candidly on the “New Heights” podcast.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he admitted. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets.”

Travis didn’t stop there. He cheekily revealed, “I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” hinting at his phone number. The combination of his charming honesty and playful flirtation sparked rumors that would soon have fans buzzing.

As speculation grew, Travis didn’t shy away from addressing the romance rumors. On September 2023, he took to “The Pat McAfee Show” and shared an exciting update. “I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” he said with a grin. “So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

The magic happened that same month when Taylor took her seat in Travis’ VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs triumphed over the Chicago Bears with a score of 41 to 10, and Taylor was there to witness it all. Travis couldn’t contain his excitement and shared his appreciation on his “New Heights” podcast. “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family,” he gushed. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light.”

Since then, Taylor Swift has become a regular sight at Chiefs games, always decked out in team colors and showing her support for Travis. And get this—every game she’s attended has seen the Chiefs come out victorious!

