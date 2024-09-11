Taylor Swift has officially endorsed Kamala Harris for President of the United States.

Following the presidential debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, September 11, the pop star released a statement on Instagram.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Taylor, 34, said in a post on Instagram. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

The “Love Story” singer also dispelled any rumors about an incorrect endorsement of Trump, clarifying that an AI-generated version of her had been circulated on his website. The situation brought her to the conclusion that she needs to “be very transparent” about her voting plans.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site,” she explained. “It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice,” the Eras Tour performed added. “Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

The Grammy-winning singer didn’t endorse President Joe Biden before he dropped out of the race, but she also didn’t endorse the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020 until about a month before the election.

