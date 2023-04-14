Keeping it subtle. Taylor Swift appeared to break her silence after news broke that she and Joe Alwyn had split after six years together.

“Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?” the songstress, 33, apparently asked fans while taking the stage during the Tampa, Florida stop of her Eras Tour on Thursday, April 13. “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been on tour. And to say that a lot has happened is an understatement.”

Concertgoers immediately took to social media to share Taylor’s words, assuming that she was alluding to the breakup.

“Taylor Swift played ‘Champagne Problems’ Live in Tampa for the first time since her break-up with Joe Alwyn. They cowrote it. While she didn’t say anything … she said EVERYTHING in her reaction as the fans erupted insanely louder and longer than usual after to show their support. We all felt it. Was very special,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another added, “‘We have a lot to catch up on don’t we’ ??? Babe what does that mean?”

A third added, “‘We have a lot to catch up on don’t we.’ Girl you have no idea.”

News broke on April 8 that the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer and the Favourite actor, 32, had split following their longtime love. Life & Style confirmed the breakup after Entertainment Tonight was first to report the news.

“Some in Taylor’s inner circle aren’t so surprised by the breakup,” a source exclusively told Life & Style about Taylor and Joe. “They feel bad, but Taylor would never want anyone to feel sorry for [her], especially her fans.”

The insider went on to say that “this is life,” noting that “people break up all the time.” The source added, “She will survive. She doesn’t hate Joe. For now, though, it just hurts a lot.”

Taylor and Joe first made headlines with their relationship in 2016. While they kept things under the radar throughout their long-term love, the pair were gearing up to tie the knot. Multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style in February 2022 that the British actor had proposed to the “Mean” musician.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” Joe WSJ Magazine in April 2022, alluding to a possible engagement. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

The Conversations With Friends actor went on to say that he’s not one to “open the door” to his personal life. “We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given,” Joe added at the time.

Taylor, for her part, had started sharing an insight into their relationship when winning awards and gushing over the songs they had written together. She even spoke about dating in the public eye while breaking down the song “Lavender Haze” off her Midnights album.

“I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like ‘public figures’ because we live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it,” Taylor told fans in an Instagram video from October 2022. “Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. So, this song is about ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it.”

