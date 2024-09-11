As one of the most famous people in the world, Taylor Swift‘s public influence is incredibly powerful. That being said, her political views are often dissected under a public microscope — which makes the times where she does vocalize her opinions all the more influential.

Here’s a summary of how her political views have changed over the years, who she’s publicly supported and more:

Early 2010s

At the start of her career, Taylor often avoided political discussions. In a 2012 interview, she said, “I just figure I’m a 22-year-old singer and I don’t know if people really want to hear my political views. I think they just kind of want to hear me sing songs about breakups and feelings.”

During this time, she first identified as a feminist, influenced by her friendship with Lena Dunham, stating in 2014, “Becoming friends with Lena … has made me realize that I’ve been taking a feminist stance without actually saying so.”

January 21, 2017

One of her first times vocalizing her political opinions, Taylor tweeted support for the Women’s March — which some criticized as belated and insufficient, given her previous silence on political matters.

March 23, 2018

Taylor broke from her apolitical stance by endorsing gun reform after the Parkland shooting. She tweeted, “No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence… I am making a donation to show my support for the students.”

October 7, 2018 — First Political Endorsement

For the 2018 midterms, Taylor endorsed Democratic candidates Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper, criticizing Republican Marsha Blackburn and addressing issues of LGBTQ rights and systemic racism.

Her endorsement led to a significant increase in voter registrations, marking the beginning of the “Taylor Swift Effect.”

June 17, 2019

Taylor’s music video for “You Need To Calm Down” promoted LGBTQ+ rights but received mixed reactions for its portrayal of homophobia and focus on Taylor’s personal rivalries.

She defended the video as a positive message and denied queer-baiting accusations.

August 24, 2019

In a The Guardian interview, Taylor expressed regret for her silence during the 2016 election and identified as “obviously pro-choice,” citing the backlash against the Chicks as a reason for her initial hesitation.

August 26, 2019

At the 2019 MTV VMAs, Taylor discussed the Equality Act petition and criticized the White House’s response.

January 23, 2020

In Miss Americana, Taylor detailed her opposition to Marsha Blackburn and revealed pressures from her team to avoid politics, expressing regret for not speaking out sooner.

October 7, 2020 — 2nd Political Endorsement

Taylor endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, highlighting the need for leaders who support racial, LGBTQ+, and women’s rights, and addressing global health issues.

June 24, 2022

Taylor expressed her fear about the overturning of Roe v. Wade, retweeting Michelle Obama’s open letter and voicing her concerns.

September 8, 2024

She faced backlash after embracing Brittany Mahomes at a US Open match, given Brittany’s previous support for Trump’s anti-LGBTQ promises. Critics felt this contradicted Taylor’s earlier political stances.

September 10, 2024 — 3rd Politcal Endorsement

Taylor endorsed Kamala Harris for the 2024 election on Instagram, praising Harris for her advocacy on LGBTQ+ rights and other issues, while humorously referencing JD Vance’s remarks about “childless cat ladies.”

This timeline highlights Taylor’s shift from a largely apolitical figure to an influential political voice, reflecting both her growth and the complexities of her public engagement.

