After Dave Grohl made headlines for insinuating Taylor Swift doesn’t perform live, the “Bad Blood” singer seemingly responded during her Eras Tour show in London. Keep reading for a timeline to the drama.

What Did Dave Grohl Say About Taylor Swift?

Taylor’s Eras Tour made its official London debut last week, and she performed to capacity crowds at Wembley Stadium on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday — drawing numerous A-list celebrities, thousands of fans and the Royal Family themselves.

Meanwhile, across town, Dave and his band Foo Fighters took the stage at London Stadium over the weekend, adding to the lineup of big-name performers in the city.

During the band’s Saturday performance, Dave, one of the most iconic figures in mainstream rock music, seemingly took a swipe at Taylor, hinting that she doesn’t perform live.

“So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour,’” he said, poking fun at the name of Taylor’s tour. “We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few fucking errors as well. Just a couple. That’s because we actually play live.”

“What?!” the former Nirvana band member said with a shrug. “Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f–king place,” before adding: “I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.”

Interestingly, it’s worth noting that Dave had previously expressed admiration for Taylor. Back in 2015, during his performance at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, he went as far as dedicating a song to her, declaring to the festival crowd, “I’m officially obsessed.”

How Did Taylor Swift Respond to Dave Grohl?

Immediately after the comments were made, Taylor seemingly responded to Dave during night 3 at Wembley on June 23.

“Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band — who’s gonna be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight — they deserve this so much,” she can be heard saying in videos from the concert. “And so does every one of my fellow performers,” she added. “And you just gave that to us so generously. We will never forget it.”

While she didn’t mention Dave by name, fans quickly speculated that she was subtly addressing his comments.

In the words of Taylor herself, “If a man talks s–t, then I owe him nothing!”

