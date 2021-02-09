Ever since she rose to fame, Taylor Swift‘s love life has been a popular topic of conversation. Yep, the singer has been linked to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars over the years, including Joe Jonas, Harry Styles, Taylor Lautner, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Mayer, Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston and more — and she’s used the relationships as inspiration for some of her biggest songs!

As fans know, the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress is currently in a relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn. They’ve been together for more than two years, and they just might be soulmates. But who did the blonde beauty date before finding her true love? And what are her ex-boyfriends up to now? Let’s take walk down memory lane. J-14 went ahead and made a complete guide to her past relationships, and boy, were some of them intense. Buckle up because it’s been a roller coaster of a ride!

