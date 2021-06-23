The drama continues! Taylor Swift has been feuding with her former label Big Machine Records’ executives Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun since June 2019.

When news broke that Scooter — who manages the likes of Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande — acquired Big Machine Records and, along with it, Taylor’s entire back catalog of music, she took to Tumblr and accused the music manager of “incessant, manipulative bullying.” The “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress claimed that she was completely blindsided by the news and explained that she was “sad and grossed out” by the idea of Scooter owning her music due to their messy past. After the singer’s initial message — and some back-and-forth between her and Scooter — some celebrities also got involved, taking sides between the two.

When fans thought the drama might be over once and for all, Taylor took to Twitter in November 2019 with a claim that Scooter claiming wasn’t allowing her to perform her old songs at the 2019 American Music Awards or include them in her 2020 Netflix documentary.

“Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be rerecording my music before I’m allowed to next year,” the singer wrote at the time. After the record label denied the allegations from her social media statement, a spokesperson for Taylor doubled down and said both Scott and Scooter “flatly denied the request for both American Music Awards and Netflix,” per Us Weekly.

Nearly a year later, new details emerged in November 2020 when Taylor claimed she attempted to buy back her masters after he sold them to a private equity company, reportedly behind her back. That same month, the “Bad Blood” singer started to rerecord her old albums. And in June 2021, Scooter broke his silence on the feud and how everything went down.

“I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal,” he told Variety. “All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual. I don’t know what story she was told. I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused. I offered to sell her the catalog back and went under NDA, but her team refused. It all seems very unfortunate. Open communication is important and can lead to understanding. She and I only met briefly three or four times in the past, and all our interactions were really friendly and kind. I find her to be an incredibly talented artist and wish her nothing but the best.”

Wondering where the drama started and where it stands now? Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.