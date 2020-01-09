Singers Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are total best friend goals! During a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 27-year-old teamed up with her BFF and got candid about their longstanding “sisterhood.”

Selena recounted the moment that she first met Taylor back in 2009 and revealed that the two kicked off their friendship almost immediately.

“We clicked instantly and, man, that was my girl,” she said. Taylor agreed and added, “There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t say that in a basic way. I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

The “Lose You To Love Me” songstress said what keeps them close is the fact that they’ve both been faced with the same issues.

“We both went through s**t at the same time. She taught me a lot about how I should be treated at a young age,” Selena said before she admitted that a lot of their friendship has actually played out in private. “There’s so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don’t know about because we don’t necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do.”

“She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family,” the RARE songstress continued. “It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything.”

As fans know, this isn’t the first time Selena has opened up about her friendship with Taylor. Previously, she told KISS FM U.K.‘s breakfast show that her BFF cried the first time she watched the music videos for Selena’s songs “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now.”

“It was one of the coolest experiences because I’ve been friends with her for over a decade and love her family as well so I was like, ‘Do you want to just maybe see the video?’ and she’s like, ‘Amazing, of course.’ It was so hysterical,” she said. “She just started turning off every single light off in the kitchen. And I was like, ‘This is not that intense, Taylor.’ And then she played it and her and her mom just started crying.”

