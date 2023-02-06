No hard feelings. Taylor Swift proved to be ex-boyfriend Harry Styles‘ biggest fan when he won the 2023 Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. She stood up and applauded with a beaming smile on her face as a visibly shocked Harry made his way to the stage. The pair dated from October 2012 to January 2013.

Cameras cut away to show Taylor’s standing ovation and excitement for Harry, catching the incredible moment. The “As It Was” singer beat out such other top artists as Adele, Lizzo and Coldplay in the prestigious category. Harry seemed genuinely blown away when presenter Jennifer Lopez announced his name.

Harry was a teen heartthrob in One Direction and Taylor had just released her album Red when the pair became the hottest young couple in the music industry in 2012. They visited the Central Park Zoo together among various adorable outings, and the “Anti-Hero” singer travelled to England to meet Harry’s family. While they shared a joyful holiday season together, the pair split shortly after New Year’s 2013, when Taylor left their Caribbean vacation solo.

“Honestly, she couldn’t be a sweeter person. She’s a great girl and she’s extremely talented,” the “Golden” singer told Seventeen in November 2012 while refusing to confirm or deny that they were a couple. He added, Taylor was “one of those people you meet [who’s] genuinely a nice person. Some people you meet and they are not as nice as you make them out to be, but she’s one of those people who’s really just amazing.”

Following their breakup, fans speculated about whether or not Harry was the inspiration behind a number of Taylor’s songs, including “Style” and “Out of the Woods” from her 2014 album, 1989.

When asked by Ryan Seacrest about the song title “Style,” Taylor responded, “Because the hook is ‘We never go out of style,’ and I thought ‘We never go out of style’ was a long title.” Moving on!” refusing to confirm if the song was about Harry.

Taylor explained the song was about “one of those relationships that’s always a bit off” and that “never quite synced up right.” She then added, “This song is about my life, and I have never actually revealed who it’s about, but the song speaks for itself. The way it sounds and feels is all I need people to know about that story.”

Harry has been understanding over the years that their failed relationship provided Taylor with plenty of songwriting inspiration. “We always say that we write from personal experience, and I think everyone does. So, it would be hypocritical to say ‘Oh, you can’t write songs.’ And she’s really good, so, they’re good songs,” the “Watermelon Sugar” singer said about Taylor’s tunes during a 2014 Google Hangout interview, adding, “I’m really lucky in that sense.”

