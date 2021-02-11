We’re watching Taylor Swift begin again! The songstress is gearing up to rerelease her past albums amid her ongoing masters drama with Scooter Braun.

“I have recently begun rerecording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling,” she told fans in a Twitter statement from November 2020. “I have plenty of surprises in store. I want to thank you guys for supporting me through this ongoing saga, and I can’t wait for you to hear what I’ve been dreaming up.”

Well, the time has come because in February 2021, Taylor made a rare public appearance on Good Morning America to make a major announcement about her past albums and when fans can hear the new versions of some fan-favorite songs. According to the Lover musician herself, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) will be her first rereleased album with “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” as the first single.

“I’ve spoken a lot about why I’m remaking my first six albums, but the way I’ve chosen to do this will hopefully illuminate where I’m coming from,” she wrote on social media following her GMA appearance. “Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really knows that body of work.”

Taylor made the decision to get back in the studio and rerecord her new music after Scooter — who manages the likes of Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande — acquired her old music in June 2019 along with the sale of her past label, Big Machine Records. Over the years, the blonde beauty has been open with fans about the ongoing battle to repurchase the rights to her music, but in November 2020 decided to rerecord her old song and “keep cruising, as they say.”

Scroll through our gallery for what we know so far about Taylor’s rerecordings, including release dates and more.

