Swifties, you doing OK? Taylor Swift is releasing a “brand new album” — yup, you heard us right — on October 21, 2022. The singer-songwriter announced her new album Midnights during an acceptance speech at the 2022 Video Music Awards. Keep reading for everything we know on T-Swift’s new album!

When Is Taylor Swift’s New Album Midnights Coming Out?

While accepting the VMA for Video of the Year for “All Too Well,” Taylor decided to end her acceptance speech with some news that nearly broke the internet. “I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you,” she began, which gave rise to a loud cheer from the audience, “that my brand new album comes out October 21.”

An hour later, Taylor announced the arrival of her 10th studio album, Midnights on social media!

What is Taylor Swift’s Midnights Album About?

“We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears,” she wrote via an Instagram post. “We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t — right this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake. This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go search — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.”

“Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21,” she wrote as her Instagram caption. “Meet me at midnight.”

What Is the Tracklist for Taylor Swift’s Midnights Album?

The album is set to have 13 tracks and will be released on October 21! Coincidentally, the date numerically adds up to Taylor’s favorite number 13 (10 + 2 + 1 = 13)! Additionally, the announcement comes 13 years after the infamous incident at Taylor’s first VMAs, when Kanye West took the mic from her hand to declare that Beyonce had one of the best music videos of all time. Oh, and another thing — October 21 is the same day as Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s birthday … Coincidence? Knowing Taylor, we think not!

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Taylor’s new album Midnights.

