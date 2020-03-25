Thanks to Todrick Hall, the drama between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift has continued. On Tuesday, March 24, the former Broadway star took to his Instagram Stories and slammed the reality star in an expletive-filled rant. The 34-year-old performer told his 1.7 million followers that he “cannot stand” Kim, before defending his close friend and collaborator, Taylor.

As fans know, these social media messages came just days after the full “Famous” phone call between Taylor and Kanye West leaked online. Todrick told fans that the video spoke for itself and the Lover songstress was “clearly uncomfortable with the situation.”

“After you publicly embarrass someone TWICE on national television, I think these calls should be going through management or some legit form of professional contact,” he wrote, referring to the 2009 Video Music Awards when Kanye jumped on stage in the middle of Taylor’s acceptance speech and interrupted her. “No one would ever give permission without hearing the song. If they had time to shadily record all of this footage, they had time to shoot over an email with the finished product for approval once the song was done.”

He also addressed the fact that Kim had compared the video leak to Taylor’s recently released Miss Americana documentary in her social media statement. For those who missed it, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star addressed the entire situation and even claimed the singer was a “liar” days after the leak.

“Difference is, Taylor had everyone featured in her documentary sign releases and here’s a crazy concept SHE TOLD THEM THAT THEY WERE BEING FILMED & RECORDED! PERIODT,” Todrick said.

The former Waitress star also pointed out that back in 2016 when a snippet from the call was first released, Kim and Kanye received no backlash while Taylor “had people sending her snake emojis for YEARS.”

He added, “This was online bullying at the HIGHEST LEVEL and he has [faced] zero consequences.”

After posting the lengthy note to his Instagram Stories, Todrick eventually deleted the posts, but not before fans screenshotted his statements and reposted them online.

Previously, Taylor took to her Instagram Stories and posted a statement about the entire situation. She used the opportunity to encourage her fans to raise money for the current coronavirus pandemic.

“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family and fans through hell for four years)… Swipe up to see what really matters,” she wrote, alongside a link to Feeding America — an organization designed to help deliver food to those who can’t afford to eat. “The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I’ve been donating to. If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.