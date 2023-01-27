Warning: Spoilers ahead. While it was on the air, Teen Wolf had some pretty major character deaths. While some came back to life, thanks to the supernatural elements in the show, others died in a more permanent capacity.

Allison Argent (Crystal Reed), for example, was stabbed in the penultimate episode of season 3 amid a face-to-face battle with the Oni.

“I can not be more grateful for what the show has given me,” the actress told Entertainment Weekly in 2014, following her final episode. “It’s given me such a platform to be a role model, to be seen, to be heard, and, actually, from the beginning, I’ve grown into a woman from the show — from beginning to end — and I think that was the biggest motivating factor for me to leave. I feel that there’s nothing more that I can give to this character.”

She told the publication that it was “hard” for her to “let go” of Allison. “I went into, like, a week of mourning because a part of me left with a part of her. She’ll always be there with me. I’m so proud of her,” Crystal told EW. “I don’t think I would have been so upset that she died if she wasn’t so special to me. But she really was. It’s so sad.”

Although the Swamp Thing star said goodbye to her Teen Wolf role in 2014, it was announced in February 2022 that she would be back for Teen Wolf: The Movie.

“Well. It’s not often an actor gets to return to a character 10 years later (after an unsightly demise!) but it seems I’ve been given the great pleasure and responsibility to breathe life back into our dear Allison Argent once again,” Crystal wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m both terrified and overjoyed, trembling and giddy.”

She’s not the only OG star who returned for the Paramount+ film. Albeit, the rest of the cast didn’t die on screen, but the upcoming movie is set to reunite most of the MTV stars, except Dylan O’Brien who revealed in March 2022 that he would not be reprising his role as Stiles Stilinski.

“The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I, and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something’s I was trying to make work, but it all happened very fast,” the actor explained to Variety. “We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out. Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me, and I still want to leave it there. I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f–king kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it.”

