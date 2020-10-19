Is Teen Wolf ever coming back to MTV? From the sound of it, the entire cast is ready to reprise their iconic roles!

Starring Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden, Tyler Hoechlin, Dylan Sprayberry, Arden Cho, Daniel Sharman and more, the series — loosely based on the 1985 film of the same name — followed a teenage boy named Scott McCall who gets bitten by a werewolf in his hometown of Beacon Hills. Along with his best friend Stiles, Scott used his newfound identity to save their town from the supernatural beings that inhabit it. Teen Wolf aired for six seasons from 2011 until 2017.

Reboot rumors first started swirling in March 2020 when Tyler took to Twitter and told MTV that “it’s time” to bring the show back.

“Hey @MTV I think it’s time to bring Teen Wolf back for new episodes. First Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Now Teen Wolf high school reunion. I’m ready. And 28 so it’s an appropriate age,” the actor wrote.

Even though details about bringing the cast back to Beacon Hills have been kept under wraps, some cast members have shared major teasers about the possible reboot. Scroll through our gallery to read everything the Teen Wolf cast has ever said about returning to the show.

