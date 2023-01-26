Teen Wolf: The Movie is finally here, and so are *all* of the answers fans have been dying to know since the film’s announcement. Such as: how the heck does Allison (played by Crystal Reed) come back to life after she tragically died in the original series? Great question. Keep reading for the answer. Warning: spoilers ahead.

How Did Allison Die in ‘Teen Wolf’?

In Teen Wolf, the romance between Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and Allison was one of epic proportion, given a supernatural twist: he’s a werewolf while she comes from a family of werewolf hunters. By season 3, however, the duo had broken up, although obviously still cared for each other.

Sadly, Allison died in season 3 while battling an army of Oni commanded by the Nogitsune, an evil kitsune (a trickster fox) spirit that had possessed Stiles (Dylan O’Brien) at the time (R.I.P. Void Stiles). After being stabbed through the chest, Allison died in Scott’s arms, telling her ex-boyfriend that she had always loved him.

How Does Allison Come Back to Life in ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’?

Following the news that Crystal would be reprising her role as Allison in Paramount+’s Teen Wolf: The Movie, many fans were extremely confused as to how the franchise would bring her character back to life. Well, now we know!

The film, which premiered on January 26, 2023, begins with a cloaked figure stealing a tomb holding the Nogitsune, and then frees the trickster spirit (this becomes important later). We later discover that Scott and Chris Argent (Allison’s dad) have both been seeing visions of Allison, leading Scott to believe that his former girlfriend is caught between life and death, and he must help her.

With the help of Lydia (Holland Roden) and Malia (Shelley Hennig), Scott learns of a ritual which could bring Allison back to life: he uses the sword that killed Allison, along with the dirt that she died on, and drives the sword into an all-powerful Nemeton tree. This then leads to Allison suddenly appearing on the tree, perfectly intact, despite having been cremated after her death.

After taking Allison to the hospital, it becomes clear that Allison has lost most of her memories, except for the fact that she is a werewolf hunter. With that, she goes on a raging hunt to kill all of the werewolves in town (including her former boyfriend).

Eventually, her memories of Scott come back and she finally returns to her old self. She rejoins the pack in its fight against the Nogitsune and survives. All in a day’s work!

