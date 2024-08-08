Tell Me Lies, again! The popular Hulu adaptation of Carola Lovering‘s 2018 book stars IRL partners Grace Van Patten and Jackson White who play Lucy and Stephen, respectively. With season 2 on the horizon, we thought we’d break down all the deets you should know about the upcoming episodes.

Keep reading for everything we know about Tell Me Lies season 2.

When Does ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 2 Come Out?

Season 2 of Tell Me Lies will be hitting Hulu on September 4, 2024, with two brand new episodes.

Some new faces will be in season 2 — including our fav Thomas Doherty, best known for his roles in Descendants and HBO’s Gossip Girl reboot.

What Is ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 2 About?

Per the official synopsis, season 2 picks up with the group’s return to college, and Lucy and Stephen are “not speaking after their dramatic breakup at the start of the summer.”

“While very much at odds, they find themselves in a new version of their addictive dynamic – which is as infuriating as it is inescapable,” the description continued.

Season 2 is also poised to further explore “the lives of Lucy and Stephen’s friend group, as the fallout from season one impacts all of their lives in unexpected ways.”

Are Grace Van Patten and Jackson White Dating IRL?

Yes, they are! We love an on-screen-turned-off-screen couple. The two have been sharing snaps of their love since the first premiered in 2022.

“All I’m saying is that I’m obsessed with her because she’s f—king amazing,” Jackson said on an episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in 2022. “Our lives are built in together. It’s crazy, we have so much to do together.”

He added: “She is the f—king coolest, most grounded, amazing person IRL that you’ll ever meet. She was the fearless leader on our show. She’s 25 years old and runs a set like she’s been doing this for 30 years. She’s so consistent and good at this.”

Jackson’s mother, Katey Sagal, actually opened up about his romance with his costar, telling Rachel Bilson on her “Broad Ideas” podcast, “My son is on a television show and his girlfriend is the lead [too]. They play love interests and [they are dating in real life]. They have been for two years.”

Kateynoted that Grace and Jackson have been dating “since the audition” to play love interests on the hit Hulu series, adding, “They had such great chemistry.”

