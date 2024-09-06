Tell Me Lies, again and again! The popular Hulu adaptation of Carola Lovering‘s 2018 book stars IRL partners Grace Van Patten and Jackson White who play Lucy and Stephen, respectively. With season 2 premiering in September 2024, fans are already wondering if the show will continue on for a third season.

Keep reading for everything we know about season 3.

Has ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 3 Been Confirmed Yet?

So far, season 3 of the Hulu series has yet to be confirmed. The season 2 finale doesn’t air until October 16, so we probably have a bit of a wait until a third season is confirmed.

The series is based on the 2018 standalone novel, which means there isn’t a direct source material to continue the story. However, it’s not uncommon for shows to expand beyond their original books, so there may still be a chance for a third season.

What Is ‘Tell Me Lies’ About?

Tell Me Lies is set in 2007 at the fictional Baird College in Upstate New York. The series chronicles the intense and turbulent romance between Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco over eight years.

According to the official synopsis, Season 2 picks up with the group’s return to college, where Lucy and Stephen are “not speaking after their dramatic breakup at the start of the summer.”

“While very much at odds, they find themselves in a new version of their addictive dynamic – which is as infuriating as it is inescapable,” the description notes.

The new season will also dive deeper into “the lives of Lucy and Stephen’s friend group, as the fallout from season one impacts all of their lives in unexpected ways.”

Who Is In the Cast of ‘Tell Me Lies’?

The cast of Tell Me Lies features Grace and Jackson as the central characters, Lucy and Stephen. They are joined by Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Alicia Crowder, Branden Cook and Cat Missal. Season 2 introduces Thomas Doherty and Tom Ellis.

In a delightful twist, Grace and Jackson are also a couple off-screen. The real-life romance adds an extra layer of charm to their on-screen chemistry. Since the show’s debut in 2022, the couple has been sharing glimpses of their relationship.

Jackson expressed his admiration for his girlfriend on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in 2022, saying, “All I’m saying is that I’m obsessed with her because she’s f—king amazing. Our lives are built in together. It’s crazy, we have so much to do together.”

He continued, “She is the f—king coolest, most grounded, amazing person IRL that you’ll ever meet. She was the fearless leader on our show. She’s 25 years old and runs a set like she’s been doing this for 30 years. She’s so consistent and good at this.”

