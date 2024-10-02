If you’re having trouble figuring out your Halloween costume this year, let me do it for you!

All I need is your zodiac sign and your willingness to let a stranger on the internet choose an outfit in which you will be getting lots of photos in. And these won’t just be any kind of Halloween costumes, but very cute and trendy costumes that you have to scour Pinterest to find. Friends and family will ask how you came up with such a creative costume — and I’m giving you permission to lie so you won’t have to admit it was from a J-14 article.

Scroll through the gallery below to be assigned a girlie and fun Halloween costume:

Aries

For the first sign of the zodiac, we’re going with Emma Stone‘s character of Olive Penderghast in Easy A.

The comedy movie has become a 2010’s staple, and pretty much kickstarted Emma’s career. We think only an Aries can pull off Olive’s hilarious and unapologetic personality, who wears her ‘A’ proudly after being at the center of some salacious rumors. The ‘A’ she wears should pretty much stand for Aries.

Grab a black corset with matching tights and construct a red ‘A’ out of fabric or paper, and you’ve got yourself A really great costume.

Taurus

We have no idea how this one isn’t more popular! Envy Adams was played by Brie Larson in the 2010 film adaptation of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, and has a pretty epic scene where she sings “Black Sheep” by Metric to her ex-boyfriend. Her character also knows how to hold onto a grudge, which feels so very Taurean to me.

All you need is a little black dress, a blonde wig and some very, very strappy red stilettos. Also, you may have to sing “Black Sheep” all night long, but I would say that’s a plus.

Gemini

It’s time to pay homage to your Gemini queen: Stevie Nicks herself. The Fleetwood Mac singer is known for her stellar singing and whimsical stage outfits, and is rumored to be a bit of a white witch herself — which feels so very perfect for a Halloween costume.

Grab some ’70s clothing, a wispy dress and a tambourine!

