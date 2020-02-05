It’s safe to say that Gina Rodriguez‘s new show Diary of a Future President is everyone’s latest obsession. The Disney+ series premiered in January 2020 and stars newcomer Tess Romero as Elena — a Cuban-American girl who is navigating the ups and downs of middle school while beginning her journey to become the future president of the United States. J-14 sat down with the actress to chat all about it, plus, she even spilled on some of her favorite things, including her fave YouTuber, TikToker and more! Make sure to watch the video above to see our exclusive interview with Tess, and catch the new show on Disney+ now!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.