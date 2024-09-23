The daughter of Zeus is finally here.

Disney+ has finally announced who will be taking on the role of Thalia Grace in season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians — meet Tamara Smart.

Percy Jackson author and the Disney+ show’s writer/producer Rick Riordan revealed the exciting casting news via Variety on Monday, September 23.

“Thalia Grace is one of the most important characters in the Percy Jackson universe, so the right casting was critical,” he said. “Thalia is a powerful warrior, a fiercely loyal friend, and a demigod rebel with a very ‘punk’ / ‘rage-against-the-machine’ sensibility. As soon as we saw Tamara Smart play this role, we knew we had found our daughter of Zeus. She was, no pun intended, electric. Tamara puts the ‘grace’ in Thalia Grace!”

Keep reading to learn more about Tamara:

Who Is Tamara Smart?

Tamara, 19, is a British actress who has starred in several YA shows and movies such as Artemis Fowl, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, The Worst Witch, A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting, Wendell & Wild and Resident Evil.

Who Is Thalia Grace?

ICYMI, Thalia is the “Demigod daughter of Zeus who made her last stand to protect her friends at the edge of Camp Half-Blood,” per Variety. “Rather than let her die, Zeus transformed her into a tree that anchors the force field that protects camp. Tough and prickly, with a rebel/punk sensibility, Thalia is fiercely loyal to her friends and distrustful of her father’s world.”

In the Disney+ show, Zeus was played by the talented Lance Reddick, who passed away in March 2023.

“I’m so grateful and excited to be joining the cast of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians,’” she said in a statement following PJO casting news. “It’s so close to my heart. Lance Reddick and I always spoke about working together again, so it’s that much more special and important to me to play his daughter once more as Thalia, and to keep his memory alive. I feel his presence all around me and strive to make him proud on this exciting journey.”

In February 2024, the show’s executive producer spoke about the possibility of recasting Zeus following Lance’s passing.

“I don’t think anybody’s there yet,” Jon Steinberg told reporters, per Deadline. “There’s also just a little bit of denial, I think. That’s something that we’re gonna have to deal with. But we’re incredibly grateful for this character that he helped build and the presence that he created. I do not envy whoever has to step into his shoes.”

