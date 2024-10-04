Netflix has officially canceled That ’90s Show after two seasons.

Kurtwood Smith, who played Red Forman in both That ’70s Show and its spinoff, revealed the news in a lengthy post via Instagram on Thursday, Oct. 4.

“I know you have been asking me when Season 3 is coming, but I have tough news…Netflix will not be renewing,” he wrote on Instagram. “I just want to take a minute to say THANK YOU to all of the fans everywhere who supported and watched the show. You have come up to me in random parts of the world when I’m traveling and reached out to me through social media and just been so wonderful. I’ve loved every minute of getting to bring Grandpa Red to life for you all. I’ve said it before but it’s worth mentioning again…this show had so much heart behind it and the most wonderful cast, writers, directors, producers and crew an actor could hope to work with. Thanks for letting Red and Kitty, their grandkid, all their grandkids friends and neighbors, the original cast members of That 70’s Show and all of our wonderful guest cast members entertain you for two seasons. To steal Red Forman’s words…we aren’t going to be dumbasses…we will shop the show, because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school.”

ICYMI, That ’90s Show, a spinoff of the beloved sitcom That ’70s Show, first premiered on Netflix in January 2023. The series follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), daughter of ’70s Show stars Donna and Eric Forman. The second season, split into two parts, hit Netflix in 2024.

Fans are particularly upset over the cancelation news, as they felt the second season finally had the cast getting into the show’s comedic groove — something that could be attested to the fact that several episodes were directed by Laura Prepon, who played Donna Forman in the original That ’70s Show.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Laura said her experience on That ’90s Show has been “wonderful,” and particularly well since she has been able to wear the director hat “with this next generation on this show.”

She also said that returning to the show was a no-brainer. “When [That ’70s Show creator] Bonnie Turner called me and asked me to come be in the pilot of ’90s, I didn’t hesitate,” she said. “It was the same set designer, the same hair designer, the same costume designer. It was like going back to a family.”

